The forewoman of the federal jury in Boston that last week sentenced Gary Lee Sampson to death says her only disappointment is that the jury did not impose two death penalties.

The jury instead reached a split verdict on Sampson, who admitted to killing two Massachusetts men after carjacking them in in separate incidents in July 2001. For the killing of college student Jonathan Rizzo, the jury sentenced Sampson to death. But for the killing of Philip McCloskey, Sampson got life without parole.

According to Tara Delmonico, the jury foreperson for the trial, the jury fell just short of a unanimous vote for death in McCloskey's murder.

Delmonico, a clinical social worker, mental health professional and young mother, says Sampson deserved a second death penalty for the killing of 69-year-old McCloskey, a good Samaritan who had stopped to give the hitchhiker a ride.

"It’s just not right, what happened to both of them," Delmonico said in a recent interview. "I know the end result is the same in terms of he got the death penalty and death trumps life, I understand that, but it still doesn’t feel good. It didn’t feel good hearing that read in the courtroom."

Delmonico says she and her fellow jurors can never unsee the things they saw during three months of trial in which they were transported back to a long ago killing spree that jumped three states and took the lives of three people they didn’t know but will never forget. Sampson was originally sentenced to death in 2003, but a judge overturned that sentence in 2011 after finding that a juror had lied about her background. (Sampson was also received a separate life sentence for the 2001 killing of Robert 'Eli' Whitney in New Hampshire.)

Delmonico cried with the mother of Jonathan Rizzo, who took the stand, and she still cries for her.

"I wish I could hug Mary. They broke my heart. Just, like, now it’s so raw," Delmonico said. "Mrs. Rizzo, she just, oh my God, I’ll never forget how I felt listening to her. As a mom, it really hit me. I have a little boy and I can’t imagine having the courage and the strength to do what she did in that courtroom."

Delmonico says she was surprised to find herself gradually leaning in a direction she hadn't imagined.