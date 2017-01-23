close

Patriots Off To Super Bowl To Face Falcons After Dominating Steelers In AFC Title Game04:28

Play
January 23, 2017
By Shira Springer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) after a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. (Elise Amendola/AP)closemore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) after a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. (Elise Amendola/AP)

The Tom Brady revenge tour will have one more performance at Super Bowl LI in two weeks in Houston.

After missing the first four games of the regular season because of his Deflategate suspension, Brady led the Patriots to an NFL record ninth Super Bowl berth in Foxborough Sunday night.

The home team dominated the game from start to finish, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-17.

WBUR's Shira Springer reports from Gillette Stadium.

Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

