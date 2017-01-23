The Tom Brady revenge tour will have one more performance at Super Bowl LI in two weeks in Houston.

After missing the first four games of the regular season because of his Deflategate suspension, Brady led the Patriots to an NFL record ninth Super Bowl berth in Foxborough Sunday night.

The home team dominated the game from start to finish, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-17.

WBUR's Shira Springer reports from Gillette Stadium.