Forecast: Mostly Tranquil Weather — With Maybe A Bit Of Rain — This Holiday Weekend

The weather remains dry overall and the month of December will finish running another precipitation deficit.

Over the past two years, most areas are running between 12 and 20 inches below average. We only have 12 more weeks to change this pattern or we enter another growing season with a serious drought on our hands.

Last year at this time we were looking at temperatures forecast to be near 70 for Christmas. There were flowers blooming and the grass needed mowing in Boston Common.

This has been a more typical December in the temperature department and looks to continue just on the warm side of average as we close out 2017.

I do think there will be a return to some colder air either in the closing days of this month or early next, but there are no snow events in sight. December will go down as another low snow December for most of the area.

Traveling and the holidays go hand-in-hand, and there will be some minor glitches coming over the next five days. The chart below gives an idea of when this issues might occur and what type of precipitation you could see. The biggest issue would be some snow over northern New England today and perhaps Monday.

Temperatures here look mild enough to keep things on the wet, not white, side.

Travel will be mainly trouble free during the Christmas holiday weekend. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

Thursday: A few snow showers in the morning and then a few rain showers. There could be a coating of snow west of Boston. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday Night: Clearing. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 42.

Saturday: Partly sunny early then a period of showers possible. Highs 40-45.

Sunday (Christmas Day): Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 41-44.

Monday: Seasonable with a few rain showers possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds and mild. Highs 45-48.