What Questions Do You Have About The MBTA?

December 23, 2016
By Robin Lubbock
Emerging from a snowstorm, a Green Line train runs along Commonwealth Avenue. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) closemore
Emerging from a snowstorm, a Green Line train runs along Commonwealth Avenue. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

What questions do you have about the MBTA? Maybe it's something about the T's history, why it's built the way it is, or how it functions. Or just something you've noticed about your commute as you ride the train or bus.

Submit your question in the form below, and I'll gather your questions together and ask WBUR readers to vote on which one they'd like me to pursue.

Robin Lubbock Visual/Social Media
Robin Lubbock produces visual and social media for WBUR.

