Teen's Body Found Near Logan Airport

Police are investigating after finding the body of a teenage boy near Logan International Airport in Boston Saturday night, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a radio call for a body found near 99 Airpot Way in East Boston around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officers reported finding a male victim in his late teens, suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not announced a suspect and continue to investigate the incident. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.