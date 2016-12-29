Forecast: Quick-Hitting Nor'Easter Brings Rain For Many, Snow Far North And West

A developing storm around the Long Island area this morning will move across southeastern New England later today and then intensify into a big storm over Maine Friday. When storms take this track they bring precipitation, but also warmer air off the ocean. This means although you will likely see some snow to start this morning, rain will be the predominant player in this storm along the coastline and up to the Route 495 belt.

A storm will rapidly increase in intensity today and overnight as it moves into the Gulf of Maine (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

If you live over northern Worcester County, southern New Hampshire and interior Maine, there will a lot of snow. Towns in Massachusetts which I expect to see the most snow are those around and north of the Fitchburg-Leominster region.

Snow will be limited within 40 miles of the coastline, but increase further north. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The snow will be heavy and wet. I highly recommend trying to move it in small batches during the storm if shovel. Some areas closest to the rain snow-line will have such wet snow a snowblower might not be able to throw the snow very far.

As the storm intensifies it will create more wind. There is a wind advisory for the coastal plain and a few scattered power outages are not out of the question.

The precipitation moves into the area late this morning and exits the area by or even before midnight. The rapid movement of the storm means a rapid ending.

Friday and Saturday are dry with some rain and snow showers in the forecast late New Year's Eve.

Thursday: Snow and rain developing late morning or early afternoon. Heavy snow north of Worcester by sunset. A mixture of precipitation across the interior, rain along the coast and back to Route 495. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Thursday Night: Rain at the coast, heavy snow over central and northern Massachusetts and much of northern New England. This will end late evening around midnight. Lows 29-35.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Saturday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs near 35.

New Year's Eve: Cloudy, some light snow or rain, temperatures steady in the low to mid 30s

New Year's Day: Mainly sunny and pleasant for January. Highs in the lower 40s