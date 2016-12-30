Baker Signs Six-Month Pot Delay

It's official. Legal sales of marijuana will not begin until the summer of 2018 now that Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday signed a bill rushed to his desk on Wednesday.

State officials said the six-month delay, which has sparked protest, would give lawmakers and others time to prepare for the unprecedented step of regulating sales of marijuana, which is still prohibited under federal law.

"The Baker-Polito Administration has been clear that it shares the Legislature’s desire to thoroughly prepare for launching an entirely new industry distributing a controlled substance and is committed to adhering to the will of the voters by implementing the new law as effectively and responsibly as possible," said Baker communications director Lizzy Guyton.

The delay was passed by lawmakers during a sparsely-attended informal session this week.

With reporting from Andy Metzger of State House News Service