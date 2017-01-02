State Police Recover Stolen Car They Believe An On-The-Run R.I. Prison Inmate Used

State and federal authorities are searching for a prison inmate from Cambridge who escaped a maximum security detention center in Rhode Island on Saturday.

James Morales (Massachusetts State Police)

Former Army reservist James Morales was being held awaiting trial on charges that he stole 16 guns from an Army Reserve center in Worcester in 2015.

Massachusetts state police said they recovered a stolen car Sunday they believe Morales used after his escape, but they will not say where they found it.

State police Trooper Matthew Guarino said Morales has a tattoo that could help identify him.

"He's got a large tattoo of an eagle with a star on its head, which is on his left side of his neck, extending forward and back from his neck down toward his shirt line," he explained.

As we reported earlier, Morales is described as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound African-American with brown eyes and black hair. Guarino said anyone who sees the escaped inmate should call 911.

With reporting from the WBUR Newsroom and The Associated Press