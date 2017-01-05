close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Mass. To Begin Background Checks For Uber And Lyft Drivers Friday

January 05, 2017
By Steve LeBlanc, The Associated Press
Share
The state-approved background checks are designed in part to bar registered sex offenders from driving. (Richard Vogel/AP File)closemore
The state-approved background checks are designed in part to bar registered sex offenders from driving. (Richard Vogel/AP File)

Tens of thousands of drivers for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will begin undergoing what Massachusetts officials say are the country's most stringent background checks.

The checks are set to launch Friday and will be overseen by the state. They're designed in part to bar registered sex offenders from driving.

Under an agreement, San Francisco-based Uber and Lyft will perform multi-state criminal and driving checks for each driver and will check them against a national sex offender database.

Massachusetts officials will run each name through the state's criminal and sex offender registries and check each driver's record with the Registry of Motor Vehicles

Any driver who fails the check is disqualified.

A few ride-hailing drivers have been charged with rape, sexual assault and assault with intent to murder in Massachusetts.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.