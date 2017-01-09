close

Executive Charged In Deadly Meningitis Outbreak Is Not To Blame, His Lawyer Says

January 09, 2017
By The Associated Press
Barry Cadden, co-founder of the now-shuttered New England Compounding Center, declined to testify before a congressional committee in 2012. (AP)
Barry Cadden, co-founder of the now-shuttered New England Compounding Center, declined to testify before a congressional committee in 2012. (AP)

A lawyer for the former president of a Framingham compounding pharmacy blamed for a deadly national meningitis outbreak has told jurors that his client isn't responsible.

Barry Cadden is accused of causing the deaths of 25 people. They died of fungal meningitis in 2012 after receiving contaminated injectable steroids used mainly to treat back pain.

Sixty-four people died and nearly 700 more were sickened around the country after tainted steroids made by the New England Compounding Center were shipped to pain clinics and hospitals.

In opening statements Monday, Cadden's lawyer said there were "isolated" instances of human error that led to contaminated drugs being sent out. But he said Cadden wasn't one of the people who actually made the drug.

