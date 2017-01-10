19-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Roxbury In City's First Homicide Of The Year

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Roxbury on Monday.

Officers responding to a call around 7:30 p.m. discovered the male teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 2 Dearborn St., police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is the city's first homicide of 2017. Last year, there were a total of 47 murders in Boston, up from 38 homicides in 2015.

Boston police homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470.