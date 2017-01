Photos from D.C. and around the country as Donald Trump takes the oath of office. You can follow our live coverage of Inauguration Day here and here.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House Friday morning. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House Friday morning. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen are greeted by. Rev. Luis Leon as they arrive at St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Anthony Messina, of Brooklyn, stands on the National Mall Friday ahead of Trump's inauguration. (John Minchillo/AP)

Spectators gather on the National Mall. (John Minchillo/AP)

Spectators pass through a security checkpoint to gain access to Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration Friday. (John Minchillo/AP)