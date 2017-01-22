Police Make Arrest In South Boston Cruiser Explosion Investigation

Boston police say they have arrested a 42-year-old Dorchester man in connection to an explosive device that detonated near a police cruiser on Friday.

In an online statement, Boston police said Asim Kieta was arrested Saturday night after they located and stopped his car in Charlestown on Rutherford Avenue.

On Friday, a Boston police cruiser was damaged in South Boston after a device made with a propane tank exploded next to the vehicle. Police said they believed the act was deliberate.

Nobody was injured in the blast but two officers were treated for minor injuries.

Police say Kieta will appear in South Boston District Court on various charges including Possession of an Explosive or Destructive Incendiary Device and Assault with Intent to Murder.