Lawmakers Poised To Consider Pay Raises For Top Officials

State lawmakers appear to be moving toward a vote on raising the salaries of top elected officials and legislative leaders.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo told reporters on Monday that a formal proposal for salary increases could emerge from a legislative committee before the end of the day.

A public hearing was held last week on a report filed by a special advisory panel in 2014 that called for salary increases for the governor and other constitutional officers, as well as for the speaker and president of the Senate.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he would review any bill that reaches his desk, but added that he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito were "quite content" with the $151,800 salary he currently receives.