Gun Owners File Suit Challenging State's Assault Weapons Ban

A gun rights group, along with individual gun owners and retailers, is challenging the state's 1998 assault weapon ban in federal court, arguing the law unconstitutionally infringes on the right to bear arms and improperly bans an entire class of weapons.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by a group of plaintiffs including the Gun Owners Action League, names as defendants Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Public Safety Secretary Daniel Bennett, the Massachusetts State Police and State Police Superintendent Col. Richard McKeon.

The suit argues that between the assault weapon ban and Healey's crackdown this summer on copies or duplicates of forbidden guns, "Massachusetts effectively bans the acquisition of the most popular rifles in the nation."

"It also has banned standard capacity magazines sold with nearly all semi-automatic firearms across the nation," the complaint said. "These prohibitions extend into the homes of law-abiding, responsible citizens, where the Second Amendment protections are at their zenith."

GOAL has vigorously opposed Healey's July 20 announcement that her office's enforcement of the assault weapons ban would also include copies or duplicates of banned guns.

Healey has said that assault weapons were the "weapons of choice for mass shooters" and that manufacturers had evaded the state ban by making minor tweaks to banned guns that do not "address the lethality of the weapons."