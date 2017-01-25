On the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, On Point host Tom Ashbook moderated a discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing the Trump administration. WBUR aired an edited version of that discussion on Jan. 24. Listen to the audio version above, or watch the full event below.

Ashbrook was joined by Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe, Heather Cox Richardson, historian at Boston College and author of "To Make Men Free: A History of the Republican Party," and Ron Suskind, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and director of the Investigative Journalism Project at Harvard Law School. The event was hosted by the John F. Kennedy Library.