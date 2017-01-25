The GE Logo Is Going On Celtics Jerseys

The Boston Celtics' classic green-and-white jerseys are getting something new: a green-and-white sponsor patch.

The C's and General Electric announced a partnership Wednesday that will include the team's first jersey patch sponsorship. Here's how it will look:

A depiction of the GE logo on the Celtics' jerseys (Courtesy of GE)

The NBA Board of Governors last year approved the sale of jersey sponsorships. The three-year pilot program begins with the 2017-'18 season. The Celtics are one of the first franchises to establish a sponsorship.

While jersey sponsorships may be new to the NBA — and perhaps particularly upsetting to some Celtics fans who appreciate their iconic, simple jerseys — they are used in some other sports leagues. The New England Revolution, for instance, have a larger logo on their jerseys.

The partnership is much bigger than the patch. The Boston-based GE becomes the Celtics' "exclusive data and analytics partner," according to a joint press release, and the team "will seek to leverage GE’s expertise in a variety of areas, including player performance, injury prevention, and business optimization."

“GE will be woven into the fabric of the Boston Celtics both literally and figuratively," team President Rich Gotham said in the release.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

GE moved its global headquarters to Boston last year. The company also partners with the International Olympic Committee and the United States Olympic Committee.