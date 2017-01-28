Following Trump Immigration Orders, Gov. Baker Opposes Religious Tests For Refugees

Gov. Charlie Baker is opposed to religious tests for the nation's refugee system.

A spokesman for the Republican said Saturday that Baker believes focusing on countries' predominant religions won't make the U.S. any safer because terrorists have found a way to strike from all corners of the world.

Baker's office issued the statement after President Donald Trump signed executive orders Friday suspending refugee admissions for 120 days and barring all immigration for 90 days from Muslim-majority countries with terrorism concerns: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump also indefinitely barred the processing of Syria refugees.

A Baker spokesman said he believes the federal government should focus on improving the existing techniques to stop dangerous people from entering the country, regardless of the nation they seek to strike from.