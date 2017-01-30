Support the news
Some religious leaders in Massachusetts are joining together to help those affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration. They want to establish so-called "sanctuary" churches and synagogues, and they're holding an event Tuesday to outline the details.
Laura Everett, executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, joined WBUR to discuss the proposal.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
Support the news
More WBUR News or Explore Audio.