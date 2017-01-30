closeDonate

Following Immigration Ban, Religious Leaders Propose Using Places Of Worship As Sanctuaries03:31

January 30, 2017
By Deborah Becker
Some religious leaders in Massachusetts are joining together to help those affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration. They want to establish so-called "sanctuary" churches and synagogues, and they're holding an event Tuesday to outline the details.

Laura Everett, executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, joined WBUR to discuss the proposal.

