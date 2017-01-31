closeDonate

Super Bowl LI's 'Opening Night' Brings Out 'Media Circus' — And Bizarre Qs For Patriots, Falcons05:33

January 31, 2017
By Shira Springer
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl LI football game at Minute Maid Park on Monday in Houston. (Eric Gay/AP)closemore
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl LI football game at Minute Maid Park on Monday in Houston. (Eric Gay/AP)

Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons is now just five days away.

On Monday night in Houston, Super Bowl week got underway with players and coaches facing the media in what was dubbed "Opening Night."

Questions covered everything from game preparations to politics to favorite breakfast cereals.

WBUR's Shira Springer was there and reports on the good, the bad and the bizarre.

