Support the news
Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons is now just five days away.
On Monday night in Houston, Super Bowl week got underway with players and coaches facing the media in what was dubbed "Opening Night."
Questions covered everything from game preparations to politics to favorite breakfast cereals.
WBUR's Shira Springer was there and reports on the good, the bad and the bizarre.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
Support the news
More WBUR News or Explore Audio.