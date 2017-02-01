Following a special investigation, federal regulators announced Tuesday night that Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is safe and will be allowed to continue operating.

Inspectors from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission were prompted to conduct the investigation of the 44-year-old plant after a series of emergency shutdowns. On Tuesday, the NRC held a public meeting in Plymouth to announce its decision after three weeks of inspections.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman was at the meeting and joined Morning Edition to discuss the inspectors' findings.