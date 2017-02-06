close
Photos: New England Patriots And Fans Celebrate Historic, Come-From-Behind Super Bowl Win
February 06, 2017
By
WBUR Newsroom
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Darron Cummings/AP)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after Super Bowl 51. (Elise Amendola/AP)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulates Julian Edelman after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51. (Matt Slocum/AP)
Belichick celebrates with James White the Patriots' Super Bowl win. (Eric Gay/AP)
New England Patriots' James White, top left, celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Revelers celebrate outside the bar Cask ’n Flagon. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)
(Joe Difazio for WBUR)
Police monitor people celebrating outside the bar Cask’n Flagon. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)
Atlanta Falcons fan Xavier Jackson sits beneath television screens at a restaurant in Atlanta showing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrating after the Patriots beat Atlanta in the Super Bowl. (David Goldman/AP)
New England Patriots fans celebrate in Houston. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Jameson Fredrick, left, and his brother David, celebrate while watching the Patriots' comeback, overtime win in the Super Bowl. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman eyes the ball before making the catch as Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford, left, and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of Super Bowl 51 in Houston. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
New England Patriots' James White runs for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones attempts to defend during overtime of the Super Bowl. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
David Frederick, a Brookline resident, reacts to a third quarter Atlanta Falcons touchdown. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show. (Matt Slocum/AP)
Related:
In A Comeback For The Ages, New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl Ads 2017: What Works, What Doesn't And What Gets Political
