Support the news
The city of Newton is one step closer to calling itself a so-called "sanctuary city."
A subcommittee approved a new ordinance on Wednesday night. It will go before the full City Council for a final vote later this month.
WBUR's Shannon Dooling was there and joined Morning Edition.
This story aired on February 9, 2017.
Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.
Support the news
More WBUR News or Explore Audio.