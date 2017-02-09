closeDonate

Newton Takes Formal Step Toward Becoming A 'Sanctuary City' For Immigrants04:45

February 09, 2017
By Shannon Dooling
The city of Newton is one step closer to calling itself a so-called "sanctuary city."

A subcommittee approved a new ordinance on Wednesday night. It will go before the full City Council for a final vote later this month.

WBUR's Shannon Dooling was there and joined Morning Edition.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.

