6 Patriots' Players To Pass On White House Visit Celebrating Super Bowl Win04:30

February 10, 2017Updated 02/10/2017 8:32 AM
By Shira Springer
New England Patriots LeGarrette Blount, left, Dion Lewis, center, and Martellus Bennett wave during the parade in Boston to celebrate their Super Bowl win. (Steven Senne/AP)
New England Patriots LeGarrette Blount, left, Dion Lewis, center, and Martellus Bennett wave during the parade in Boston to celebrate their Super Bowl win. (Steven Senne/AP)

Since their first Super Bowl victory in 2002, the New England Patriots have taken the field together — foregoing individual introductions — to emphasize that the team comes first.

That team ethos will be put to the test when the Patriots make their customary visit to the White House to be congratulated on their fifth Super Bowl win by President Trump.

WBUR's Shira Springer reports on why six players say they will not be attending the White House visit.

Correction: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this post said that five Patriots would be skipping the White House visit. It has been updated to reflect that six players say they will not attend. We regret the error. 

This story aired on February 10, 2017.

