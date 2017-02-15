Forecast: Boston Likely To See A Coating Of Snow, But Perhaps More

Weather forecasting is rarely straight forward, and New England is well-known for its complicated forecasts.

Today, my focus is on a storm system to our northwest over New York state. This storm will bring a flow of milder air and some light precipitation to the area. Now, the story would be easy if it ended there.

However, a new low pressure area will develop to our east bringing its own area of rain and snow. This second low pressure flow will also help to pull in colder air from the north.

Here's where things get really interesting. Late this evening the rain may change to snow across the seacoast of New Hampshire and in northeastern Massachusetts. This precipitation will then try to swing south toward Boston.

A plowable snowstorm is possible across parts of Essex County Tonight and early Thursday (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The likelihood is the city only sees a coating to an inch of snow, but the storm system will have to be watched. If the colder air rushes in a bit faster, there could be a bit more than an inch of snow. Across northern Essex County the snow will be heavy and wet and power outages are possible where the snow exceeds 3 or 4 inches.

A storm system over New York will spawn a new area of low pressure off the New England coast. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

What I do feel quite confident about is this is the last in a series of storms for a while. I can't say this is the final storm of winter — that would be almost unprecedented. But, as we head into the long holiday weekend, we are looking at a much more tranquil pattern and an increasingly mild one.

As today's storm heads into Canada, it will become quite strong. Winds are looking gusty for Thursday and Friday. Skiers be aware that although most conditions are perfect, the wind will be a factor to mind.

Over the weekend winds relax, and temperatures go up. Highs get into the 40s, and I can see several spots reaching 50 or a little better on Sunday.

Wednesday: A period of light snow or rain showers south of Boston. Up to 2 inches of snow. Highs in the 30s.

Wednesday Night: Periods of rain changing to snow before ending. Lows 23-28.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 34-38.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs 32-37.

Saturday: Sunshine. Highs 35-42.

Sunday: Still sunny and pleasant. Highs 48-52.

Monday: More sunshine, still mild. Highs 43-49.