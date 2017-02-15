closeDonate

February 15, 2017
By Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicoeur
On Beacon Hill Wednesday, the Massachusetts Legislature commemorated the 100th anniversary of the birth of John F. Kennedy.

On Jan. 9, 1961, Kennedy went to Beacon Hill to address the governor and a joint session in his last formal address before he took the oath of office as president. The man from Brookline was the youngest president and the first Catholic ever elected. In the speech, which became known as his "City on a Hill" speech, he placed himself firmly as a son of Massachusetts.

Click the red player button above to hear more from Wednesday's celebration.

This story aired on February 15, 2017.

