closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Transcript And Analysis: Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary, Russia, 'Fake News'

February 16, 2017
Share

President Trump began his press conference Thursday afternoon announcing his new nominee for labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. He went on to answer questions and discussed a range of topics, including the recent resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser and U.S. relations with Russia and said there would be a new executive action coming next week related to his embattled travel ban.

Journalists across NPR have annotated his remarks.

Copyright NPR 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.