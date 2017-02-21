Forecast: Seasonable Weather Today, But Highs May Reach 60s Thursday

Spring fever broke out across the region this weekend along with rapid snow melt and a resurgence of bare ground in spots.

Colder air that entered Monday will continue today, but the air isn't anything more than a mid-February chill.

Another front moves into the area late today and early Wednesday with the chance of a some light precipitation. There may be some very spotty drizzle or a rain shower Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The weather then turns mild again with highs approaching 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon. It will be even milder Thursday. The record in Boston for Thursday is 65, and we have a shot at reaching it. At the very least, temperatures that day will reach well into the 50s.

These temperatures are significantly above the 30-year averages and more typical of the third or fourth week of April. The average high in Boston on April 22 is 58 degrees. That should give you some sort of reference point for the expected mild air later this week and what we had yesterday.

I don't think this is the end of winter, but we are certainly going to make it through the rest of the month without any cold air, and it's highly unlikely we see any more snow. If you look at what type of weather follows a mild February the picture is somewhat cloudy. Depending on what source you review you can find a different line of thinking.

In years with a weakening La Niña and a warm February, like 1954, the odds are March brings a colder pattern. Of course, odds are not a forecast. They only tell us the chances of a colder-than-average March are a bit better than 50/50.

NOAA's outlook for March shows the chances of colder or warmer averages in much of the country are basically the flip of a coin. It's become rarer and rarer to have a cold month here in New England, so if you are a betting person, you probably want to go warm for March as well.

NOAA is forecasting a warm March across the southern part of the U.S. with a less clear picture here in New England. (Courtesy NOAA)

You can follow my updates on Twitter at @growingwisdom

Tuesday: Mainly sunny in the morning, clouds and a shower late in the day or at night. Highs 37-42.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Lows 32-38.

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. Highs 45-50.

Thursday: Still sunny and pleasant. Highs 55-60.

Friday: More sunshine then clouds increasing still mild. Highs around 55.

Saturday: A few showers. Mild. Highs in the 50s.