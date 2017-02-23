Investigators Say They Have DNA Profile Of Murderer In Princeton Runner Case

Authorities say they now have a DNA profile of the person who killed a New York City woman out running near her mother's home in Princeton, Massachusetts, last summer.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Thursday that the suspect in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte is a Hispanic or Latino man, about 30 years old, with light to medium-toned skin, and an athletic build.

Early said he would have had scratches on his face, neck, hands and arms after the Aug. 7 attack.

Authorities previously said the suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV that witnesses said was parked near where Marcotte's body was found.

The DNA has been passed through national criminal databases without a hit and Early did not have a name.

Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster and worked as an account manager for Google in New York.

With additional reporting from the WBUR Newsroom