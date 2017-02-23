Support the news
In the past nine years, the number of families receiving emergency shelter assistance in Massachusetts has more than doubled — one of the largest increases in the country.
Though, the last two years have shown a decrease in new entrants to the shelter system.
The figures are according to a new report, commissioned by The Boston Foundation. We spoke with one of its co-authors, Debra Rog.
This story aired on February 23, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
