WBUR News

Report Details 'Growing Challenge Of Family Homelessness' In Mass.03:57

Play
February 23, 2017
By Deborah Becker
In the past nine years, the number of families receiving emergency shelter assistance in Massachusetts has more than doubled — one of the largest increases in the country.

Though, the last two years have shown a decrease in new entrants to the shelter system.

The figures are according to a new report, commissioned by The Boston Foundation. We spoke with one of its co-authors, Debra Rog.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

