Forecast: More Unseasonably Warm Air; Showers Possible Tuesday

Temperatures won't be in the 70s this week — nor should they be. But, although record warmth isn't on tap, this week will again be largely quite warm.

High pressure continues to remain in control of our weather today and will continue to influence conditions into Tuesday. Later Tuesday a new weather system will bring the chance for showers. It may actually be cold enough over the interior for a few wet snowflakes.

The surface map below for Tuesday shows a wide area of green, indicating showers over eastern areas of the U.S. The map looks wetter than it will actually turn out to be.

The weather map for Tuesday shows wet weather moving into New England. (Courtesy NOAA)

Showers are in the forecast for later Tuesday through Wednesday, but the amount of precipitation doesn't look to be too significant. Most areas will see under a quarter inch of rainfall through this period, which is not enough to make a difference in our long-term precipitation deficit.

As we approach March, we need a wet month. March is, on average, the wettest month of the year, and if it turns out dry it tends to set us up for drought.

It does turn colder behind this weather system with temperatures returning to more average readings for early March. I see another possible warm-up late in the weekend or in about a week.

If we are going to see any more big cold or deep snow spells, time is quickly running out. A snowstorm is possible into early May, but the odds of a significant one decrease rapidly after the next two weeks.

Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid-50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and not very chilly. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Clouds thicken, may shower. Highs near 55.

Wednesday: Lots of clouds a few showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs 60-65.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs 51-58.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 36-41.