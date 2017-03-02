Support the news
The only survivor of clergy sexual abuse on the Vatican commission looking into the abuse crisis has quit. Marie Collins, of Ireland, stepped down on Wednesday saying the commission's work was met with resistance from some higher-ups in the Vatican. The commission is led by Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley.
Boston College professor Thomas Groome joined Morning Edition to discuss what this resignation means for the investigation into clergy sex abuse.
This story aired on March 2, 2017.
