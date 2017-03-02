closeDonate

March 02, 2017
By Bob Oakes
Marie Collins, left, and Vatican spokesman father Federico Lombardi leave at the end of a press conference at the Vatican in 2014. (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

The only survivor of clergy sexual abuse on the Vatican commission looking into the abuse crisis has quit. Marie Collins, of Ireland, stepped down on Wednesday saying the commission's work was met with resistance from some higher-ups in the Vatican. The commission is led by Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley.

Boston College professor Thomas Groome joined Morning Edition to discuss what this resignation means for the investigation into clergy sex abuse.

This story aired on March 2, 2017.

Bob Oakes Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

