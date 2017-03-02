Members Of Mass. Congressional Delegation Call For AG Sessions To Resign

Members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation are among legislators calling for the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in the wake of reports of Sessions' contact with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton, Jim McGovern and Michael Capuano have called on Sessions to step down.

Citing an unnamed source, and following other news outlets' reports, NPR reports that then-Sen. Sessions — and an adviser to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump — spoke twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2016, but then testified at his Senate confirmation hearing in January that he had not "had communications with the Russians."

Several Democrats, including House Minority Nancy Pelosi, say Sessions lied under oath.

Sessions has denied these allegations in a statement released by the Justice Department, claiming his discussions with the ambassador were conducted strictly in his role as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," he said. "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

A wider circle of legislators, including Republicans, have called for Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and efforts by Russia to interfere in the U.S. election. Mass. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is among those who have called for Sessions' recusal.

As NPR reports:

President Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in the wake of disclosures of his discussions with a Russian official, which took place in December, before Trump and his staff were legally entitled to conduct foreign policy.

Both Warren and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey voted against Sessions' nomination as attorney general.