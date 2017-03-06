closeDonate

Full Text: Trump's New Executive Order On Travel, Annotated

March 06, 2017
President Trump signed a new executive order on Monday, after his first action temporarily barring refugees and travel from specific majority-Muslim countries faced a slew of criticism and lawsuits. The revised order has a number of changes, including dropping Iraq from the list of countries with restrictions. It also explicitly does not apply to lawful permanent residents (green card holders) or existing visa holders. The order goes into effect on March 16.

Journalists across NPR will be annotating the full text of the order.

