2 Killed In Milton House Fire Early Monday

Two people have died in an overnight house fire in Milton.

Fire Chief John Grant says the first firefighters who arrived at the scene just after midnight Monday found two people outside who told them that two people were still trapped inside.

Rescuers tried to reach the people trapped on the second floor but were beaten back by smoke and intense heat.

No names were immediately released but officials say the victims are both men.

The fire started inside a second-floor bedroom, but the exact cause remains under investigation. The home had working smoke detectors.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.