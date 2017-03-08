closeDonate

The Experience Of One Refugee, Now Settled In Maine, With The U.S. Vetting Process06:11

March 08, 2017
By Fred Bever, Maine Public Radio
The number of refugees, asylum seekers and other foreign-born people who settled in Maine last year was the largest in recent years.

As President Trump rolls out his new effort to restrict immigration and limit the number of refugees allowed into the U.S., Maine Public Radio's Fred Bever explains how refugees are screened before resettlement. He tells the account of one refugee who came here from Africa in September 2016.

This story aired on March 8, 2017.

