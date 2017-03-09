Parade Organizers To Vote Again On Allowing Gay Veterans Group To March

Organizers of South Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day parade say they will hold a second vote Friday on whether to allow a gay veterans group to march, after their initial vote denying the group sparked outrage from Massachusetts politicians, residents and businesses.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit OutVets said it had been denied a spot in this year's event -- just two years after parade organizers first allowed the veterans to march, and following a decades-long battle to be included.

The Allied War Veterans Council, which runs the parade, said it will hold an emergency meeting Friday to hold a second vote on whether to allow OutVets to join the procession.

Organizers said their committee's voters turned OutVets away from the parade because its application did not meet a deadline requirement.

Allied War Veteran Council member and Boston City Council candidate Edward Flynn said he encouraged the council to reconsider its decision.

"As a 25-year United States Navy veteran, I supported OUTVETS in 2014 and did so again this week," he said in a statement. "I remain hopeful that my colleagues on the Council will correct this situation and join me in voting for inclusion. If this vote does not affirm their right to march in the parade I will not be marching."

Dan Magoon, this year's chief marshal of the parade, stepped down from his post to show his support for OutVets' inclusion, and a number of politicians, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker and Rep. Seth Moulton — himself a vet — said they too won't march it OutVets is left out.

"I hate to say this, it's discrimination, that's all I can say, it's discriminatory," Walsh told WBUR Wednesday. "We are one Boston. We are so beyond this conversation."

In response to OutVets' rejection, grocery store chain Stop & Shop announced Wednesday that it is pulling its sponsorship of the parade. Brewing company and parade funder Anheuser-Busch said it too is debating walking out on the event.