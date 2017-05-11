Forecast: Cool Pattern Will Turn Quite Wet This Weekend

I haven't minded the start of this month. The cool, showery weather has been great for growing plants, and the blooms on the flowers are lasting much longer than is typical.

I decided to look back at last May's weather as my memory can be cloudy when it comes to general patterns. I was surprised to be reminded things were actually quite similar, with cool air and a number of showers occurring throughout the month. But last year, the rains then shut down for much of the rest of the year.

May 2016 and May 2017 both began on a cool and damp note. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The weather over the next several days will be mainly dry with a lot of clouds — similar to what we've experienced over the past few days. The clouds will continue into the weekend, but the dry air won't.

A nor'easter will move up the coastline later Saturday, bringing a period of steady and perhaps heavy rain that night and into the first part of Sunday morning. It's Mother's Day, but the weather won't be favorable for outdoor activities.

I am expecting at least an inch of rain — or, perhaps two or three inches if the storm tracks in the perfect spot.

Low pressure will sit off the coast Saturday evening and Sunday bringing more rain and some wind to the area. (Courtesy WeatherBell Analytics)

The storm will slowly end Sunday afternoon, and there could be some clearing by Monday. I really think we will need to wait until Tuesday, however, to see significant improvement. There is a warming trend later next week.

Thursday: Similar to the last couple days with clouds, some sun and a quick shower. Cool. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 41-48.

Friday: Lots of clouds mixed with few periods of sunshine. Highs 54-59.

Saturday: Thickening clouds. May rain in the afternoon. Highs 53-58.

Sunday: Wet and chilly. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monday: Clouds, some breaks of sun, may shower. Highs in the lower 60s.