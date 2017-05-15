WBUR News
Support the news
Harvard Prof Says Trump Violates Constitution 'Constantly,' Calls For Impeachment Probe04:24Play
President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey has led to renewed calls by Democrats for a special prosecutor to investigate Russia's influence on the presidential election and ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
There are also calls for the president's impeachment. Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, a Constitutional law expert, makes the case for impeachment in newly-published opinion pieces in The Washington Post and USA Today. He joined Morning Edition to explain his reasoning.
This segment aired on May 15, 2017.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news