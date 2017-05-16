WBUR News
State Sen. Spilka: Budget Won't Touch Income Taxes, But She Wants To 'Modernize' Tax Code05:17Play
Lower-than-expected state tax revenues in recent months leave state budget writers with a difficult choice: spending cuts, additional taxes or both?
The Massachusetts House has approved its own state budget for the new fiscal year that totals just over $40 billion. The Massachusetts Senate begins its work on the budget today.
State Sen. Karen Spilka, a Democrat, chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, which releases its budget proposal later Tuesday morning.
This segment aired on May 16, 2017.
