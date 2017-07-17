Forecast: Mostly Tranquil Weather This Week With Highs In The 80s

Climatologically, this is the hottest time of the year in the Boston area with July 21 being the hottest day of the year on average.

But, this week we will not have any extreme heat with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s to around 70. Humidity levels will be moderate through Thursday then some drier air moves in Friday.

Although weak high pressure will be with us for the next several days, there will a couple periods of cloudiness with a chance for very light rain showers. Most of the week should be dry, however.

The long range models indicate a more significant front will move through Saturday, with a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's Dave Epstein.

Temperatures Monday will be in the low 80s. (David Goldbaum/WBUR)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 83.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with patches of fog late in the evening. Low 67.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a brief shower. High 80.

Wednesday: Early clouds before increasing sunshine. Warmer temperatures with a high of 87. A few showers overnight.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Still moderate levels of humidity. High 86.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 85.