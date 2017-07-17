With tight math in mind, Senate Republicans have postponed a vote slated for this week on their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, opting to wait until Arizona Sen. John McCain returns to Washington following a medical procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

There has also been an unexpected delay in the Congressional Budget Office giving its analysis of the revised plan.

The delay of the vote gives opponents of the bill more time to mobilize. Among them is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who denounced the Senate GOP health care bill at two town hall meetings — one on Martha's Vineyard and another on Cape Cod — this weekend. WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports.