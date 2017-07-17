Support the news

Sen. Warren Decries Latest GOP Health Care Bill At Town Halls On Martha's Vineyard And Cape Cod04:19Download

Play
July 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Sen. Elizabeth Warren walks outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday after a revised version of the Republican health care bill was announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Sen. Elizabeth Warren walks outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday after a revised version of the Republican health care bill was announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

With tight math in mind, Senate Republicans have postponed a vote slated for this week on their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, opting to wait until Arizona Sen. John McCain returns to Washington following a medical procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

There has also been an unexpected delay in the Congressional Budget Office giving its analysis of the revised plan.

The delay of the vote gives opponents of the bill more time to mobilize. Among them is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who denounced the Senate GOP health care bill at two town hall meetings — one on Martha's Vineyard and another on Cape Cod — this weekend. WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports.

This segment aired on July 17, 2017.

Related:

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news