3 Arrested In Slaying Of Beloved Boston Hardware Store Owner

Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a beloved Boston hardware store owner.

Authorities say 58-year-old Andres Cruz, the owner of AC Hardware in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, was shot during an apparent robbery at the store just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspects fled a vehicle on foot before being apprehended and arrested by officers.

Police say 21-year-old Christian Soto-Olivero and 38-year-old Jerome Hobson, both of Boston, and 26-year-old Shawn Redden, of Brockton, face murder charges.

It could not be determined if they have lawyers.

"This was brazen daytime shooting of a good, well-respected man doing the right thing," Police Commissioner William Evans said in a statement. "Thanks to a quick response by my officers, we believe we have the three cowards responsible for this homicide in custody."

Cruz's hardware store, at 1562 Tremont St., had just been named 2017 Mission Hill Business of the Year.

"A lot of people [are] shocked by this," Mayor Marty Walsh told WBUR. "Saddened, angered and rightfully so. I think that the Mission Hill community is strong and resilient and will rally around each other."

Hobson and Redden are expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court Wednesday.

Soto-Olivero was at Boston Medical Center Wednesday morning, being treated for non-life-threatening injuries authorities believe were sustained in the incident. His arraignment date and location have not yet been determined.

With reporting by The Associated Press and the WBUR Newsroom