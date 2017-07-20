Forecast: As Cooler, Drier Air Moves In, Scattered Thunderstorms May Pop Up This Evening

The very humid air mass that has been with us the past few days is beginning to erode. Winds turned more westerly late Wednesday allowing for some drier air to push into the region.

The combination of a fast-moving disturbance in the jet stream and a surface cool front may cause some scattered thunderstorms in the Boston area later this afternoon and evening.

The air mass to follow will be cooler and noticeably drier heading into the weekend.

A storm will form on the front south of Long Island this weekend. At this time, it appears that the main rain shield should stay to our south, brushing the southern coastlines of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Sunday.

However, a second wave of low pressure on Monday could draw the moisture back northward, increasing the risk of showers in Greater Boston.

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's David Epstein

Today: Partly sunny. Hot, but not as humid as past several days. Chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. High 90.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 66-71.

Friday: Mostly sunny and much drier. High 87.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonable with a high around 84.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Risk for showers. Highs in the 70s.