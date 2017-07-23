Fire Destroys 264-Unit Apartment Complex In Waltham

Firefighters from around greater Boston have brought a major fire this morning in Waltham under control. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries: one from exhaustion, and the other from minor burns.

The 264-unit luxury apartment complex that was under construction burned completely to the ground from the fire that broke out early this morning in downtown Waltham.

City building inspector William Forte says the project was 60 percent completed. Officials say the project recently passed a building inspection by the city.

"Most of the construction here was unprotected with sheet rock, two of the buildings were completed with sheet rock, the other two were not," Forte says, explaining that sheet rock acts as fire protection.

Eversource says the fire caused power outages in the area.