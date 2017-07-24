Mass. High Court Rules Local Authorities Cannot Keep People In Custody Based Solely On ICE Detainer Requests

Massachusetts' highest court ruled Monday that local law enforcement officials do not have the authority, under state law, to honor so-called ICE detainers.

An ICE detainer is a request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold a person in custody whose criminal proceedings have been settled and who is otherwise free to go. This could mean the individual's charges have been dismissed, they've posted bail, or their jail sentence has been completed. A detainer — which is not the same as an arrest warrant which requires proof of probable cause and a judge's signature — gives ICE up to two days to look into a person's immigration status and potentially pursue deportation.

The Supreme Judicial Court's decision in Lunn v. Commonwealth means individuals cannot be held solely on the basis of these requests from federal immigration officials.

Former head of the New England chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Susan Church, says this ruling could provide a roadmap for other states.

"This is hopefully something that we will look back on and see that it sent a message out to all the other states that this is not the job of the states, to be enforcing federal immigration laws," she said.

Federal officials, including the nation's top law enforcement officer, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have argued detainers give federal immigration officials a chance to investigate a person's immigration status.

The SJC's decision explains how Sreynoun Lunn — a man who was first ordered deported in 2008 — came to be at the center of this case:

Lunn was arraigned in the Boston Municipal Court on October 24, 2016, on a single count of unarmed robbery. The day before the arraignment, the United States Department of Homeland Security (department) issued a civil immigration detainer against him. The detainer document was a standard form document then in use by the department. It requested, among other things, that the Massachusetts authorities continue to hold Lunn in State custody for up to two days after he would otherwise be released, in order to give officers of the department time to arrive and take him into Federal custody.

Lunn was born to Cambodian parents in a Thai refugee camp. Neither nation recognizes Lunn as a citizen. In June, Lunn was released from federal custody after more than three months following a judge's decision to grant the immigration detainer request.