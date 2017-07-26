WBUR News
It's turning into a difficult week on Capitol Hill for Democrats. They lost ground in their defense of the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday when the Senate narrowly voted to move forward with debate on health care.
At the same time, the party is rolling an economic agenda called "A Better Deal," calling for, among other things,
Rep. Seth Moulton, a Mass. Democrat, joined Morning Edition to discuss the "Better Deal" and where the health care debate is headed.
This segment aired on July 26, 2017.
