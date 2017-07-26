Support the news

Despite New 'Better Deal' Message, Rep. Moulton Says Democrats 'Need New Leaders'05:36Download

Play
July 26, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

It's turning into a difficult week on Capitol Hill for Democrats. They lost ground in their defense of the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday when the Senate narrowly voted to move forward with debate on health care.

At the same time, the party is rolling an economic agenda called "A Better Deal," calling for, among other things,

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Mass. Democrat, joined Morning Edition to discuss the "Better Deal" and where the health care debate is headed.

This segment aired on July 26, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news