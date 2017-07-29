WBUR News
Traffic on the Mass Pike near the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge has new restrictions in place, as crews work to dismantle the section of the bridge over the eastbound lanes of the Pike. These are just the latest changes made to allow workers to spend the next two and a half weeks replacing half of the aging bridge.
Acting MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver joined Weekend Edition for an update on the demolition and the impact on commuters.
This segment aired on July 29, 2017.
