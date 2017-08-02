There was dramatic testimony during an unusual hearing in a Fall River courtroom on Tuesday, as well as a strange development outside of court WBUR uncovered during its continued investigation into the case of Darrell Jones.

Jones, a man convicted of murder more than three decades ago is seeking a new trial.

Tuesday's hearing raised questions of racial bias by jurors in Jones' case, and a key juror who alleged the discrimination said that she was never summoned to court to testify.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports.