August 02, 2017
At his latest hearing at Bristol County Courthouse in Fall River.on Tuesday, Darrell Jones turns to his mother in the courtroom and tells her, "I'm OK." (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
There was dramatic testimony during an unusual hearing in a Fall River courtroom on Tuesday, as well as a strange development outside of court WBUR uncovered during its continued investigation into the case of Darrell Jones.

Jones, a man convicted of murder more than three decades ago is seeking a new trial.

Tuesday's hearing raised questions of racial bias by jurors in Jones' case, and a key juror who alleged the discrimination said that she was never summoned to court to testify.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports.

This segment aired on August 2, 2017.

