6 Arrested In Mass. RMV Identity Theft Scheme

Six people, including four clerks at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, have been arrested in connection with an alleged scheme to produce false identification documents.

According to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office, "some of the false identities and addresses were used to fraudulently register to vote in the City of Boston."

The investigation began in 2015, when state police received an anonymous letter that alleged, according to the U.S. attorney, "that a corrupt RMV employee was providing stolen identifications and drivers’ licenses to individuals seeking false identifications."

The investigation revealed that the four RMV clerks, who worked at the Haymarket RMV, were allegedly working with two other people — a document dealer and a document vendor — to provide licenses and IDs to unauthorized immigrants for cash.

The clients, according to the statement, included "illegal aliens, individuals who were previously deported, and an individual who admitted to previously facing drug charges."

The four clerks are: Evelyn Medina, 56, of Boston; Annette Gracia, 37, of Boston; Kimberly Jordan, 33, of Randolph; and David Brimage, 46, of Boston. The two other defendants are Bivian Yohanny Brea, 41, of Boston (the alleged document vendor); and a 32-year-old man whose actual identity is not yet known and who is the alleged document dealer.

The defendants are expected to appear in Boston federal court later Wednesday.

Here's the alleged scheme: The document dealer, known as Flako, sold Brea false identification papers, including a Puerto Rican birth certificate and a Social Security card. Then Brea used the false identities to register clients to vote in Boston. Then Brea and the client brought the fraudulent documents to the Haymarket RMV, where one of the four clerks would illegally issue authentic Massachusetts licenses and ID cards.

The statement does not indicate how many clients received fraudulent IDs or if any of the clients actually voted using the false identities.